India, Japan Seek To Deepen Defensive Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 5 (KUNA) -- Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss ways of deepening defence ties.
A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that during the meeting, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for global cooperation in this regard.
The Indian Defence Minister called for a unified stand against terrorism, according to the statement.
The Japanese Defense Minister pledged full support to India, expressing his condolences for the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Both the ministers reviewed the defence and security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening the bilateral relations and contributing towards regional peace," the statement said.
They welcomed growing defence exercises ans exchanges between the two countries, and agreed to enhance the scope of these engagements. They agreed to add new dimensions to the maritime cooperation between the two countries. (end)
