U.S. Pres. To Work With Ankara To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 5 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he looks foward to working with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to put an end to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
This came during a phone conversation between both leaders.
"I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkiye, Recep Erdogan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," Trump said in a post on Truthsocial platform.
"The President invited me to go to Turkiye at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C. During my four years as President, my relationship with President Erdogan was excellent," he said.
"We worked together closely on numerous things, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States, immediately upon my request. In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended, NOW!," he added. (end)
rsr
