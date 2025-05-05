Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Outrival Morocco 39-29 In 10Th Arab Men's Handball Cup


2025-05-05 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait defeated on Monday Morocco in the opener of the 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup currently hosted by Kuwait at Sheikh Saad Abdullah Complex.
Amid Kuwaiti massive audience, the "Blue" team performed enthusiastically, ending the first half with 19-13 win.
Driven by this progress, the "Blue" were highly determined to take the lead in the second half, making a 39-29 decisive victory over the guests. Kuwait's goalie Hussein Saqr was ranked the best player of the game.
Earlier in the day, the tourney kicked off with two games: Bahrain which beat Iraq 28-26 and Qatari players who defeated their Saudi rivals 31-22.
Tomorrow will feature Tunisia-Qatar, the UAE-Morocco and Egypt-Iraq games. (end)
MENAFN05052025000071011013ID1109510165

