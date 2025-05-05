Grubhub Taps Nash To Power Faster, Smarter Delivery Nationwide

New partnership with Nash enhances Grubhub's delivery reach, improving service for merchants and diners

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub is expanding its delivery offerings through a new partnership with Nash , a leader in digital infrastructure for delivery orchestration and automation. This collaboration provides merchants with greater ability to leverage Grubhub's reliable and efficient delivery options and expand their on-demand driver network.

By integrating Nash's technology, Grubhub has already scaled deliveries significantly, processing thousands of orders per week through the partnership-helping merchants fulfill more customer demand with greater efficiency. Nash, which powers delivery for top enterprise food brands and platforms, enhances Grubhub's ability to meet the growing need for fast, seamless food delivery.

As merchants expand how they fulfill delivery orders, operations have become increasingly complex-balancing internal fleets and third-party providers while coordinating workflows such as on-demand, scheduled, and catering deliveries. Nash centralizes these operations into a single platform, offering end-to-end delivery management with AI-powered support agents, live tracking, and branded updates to create a seamless customer experience. Adding Grubhub to the Nash network extends that value even further, giving restaurants a new way to reach customers through an established delivery provider.

"Partnering with Nash allows us to strengthen our delivery offerings while continuing to provide merchants and diners with the reliable service they expect," said Stephanie Grammel, Director of Integrations & Solutions at Grubhub. "We're always looking for ways to improve efficiency and reach, and this partnership is a big step forward."

The partnership launched in February and expanded nationwide in March, showing promising early results. As delivery volume continues to grow, Grubhub looks forward to strengthening its collaboration with Nash by expanding brand partnerships and exploring new ways to improve delivery efficiency.

"Grubhub is at the very forefront of the delivery customer experience across the country," said Mahmoud Ghulman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nash. "We're excited about our partnership and the possibilities it unlocks for restaurants and retailers everywhere."

Grubhub and Nash will mark the partnership at the Food On Demand Conference from Monday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 7, in Las Vegas-bringing together industry leaders from across the food delivery sector for conversations and connections.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Nash

Nash is digital infrastructure for logistics orchestration and automation, transforming delivery for top enterprise brands and platforms across food, grocery, retail, convenience, and more. For restaurants, Nash is an all-in-one platform for managing on-demand, scheduled, and catering delivery-orchestrating internal fleets and third-party providers, and connecting them to a global network of over 1,000 partners. Built on this platform, Nash powers a suite of products that streamline the entire delivery lifecycle, from checkout and dispatch to live tracking, customer communication, and issue resolution.

Now with Nash AI, businesses can fully automate dispatch and customer support-resolving delays, cancellations, rerouting, and refunds without any disruption to staff or customers. Built on insights from hundreds of millions of deliveries, Nash AI uses full-context logistics intelligence to take trusted action autonomously and deliver a seamless experience from order to doorstep.

SOURCE Grubhub

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED