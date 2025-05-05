4KIDS Receives $300,000 Grant From The Community Foundation Of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 4KIDS is proud to announce it has received a $300,000 grant over two years from the Community Foundation of Broward to support its EPIC Therapeutic Services program. The funding will enable 4KIDS to provide trauma-informed therapy to approximately 200 foster and adoptive children annually.The grant is made possible through the generosity of The Catherine McCann Charitable Fund, The Huizenga Fund for Children, Vista Healthplan Children's Health Fund, and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund, all managed by the Community Foundation of Broward.“The need for accessible, trauma-informed care for children in foster and adoptive homes is more critical than ever,” said Terri Galindo, 4KIDS Vice President of Clinical Services.“This funding helps us bring hope, homes, and healing to children who have experienced immense hardship-empowering them to thrive in safe, loving families.”Launched on April 1, 2025, the EPIC program grant project includes in-home and community-based therapy tailored to the unique needs of children impacted by abuse, neglect, or loss. The grant ensures consistent, high-quality support that strengthens family bonds and improves emotional and behavioral outcomes.“Thanks to the Community Foundation of Broward and the legacy of these named funds, hundreds of children will receive life-changing care,” said Mrs. Galindo.About 4KIDS4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope, homes, and healing to children and families in crisis across South Florida. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources.About the Community Foundation of BrowardFounded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with philanthropists to solve Broward's biggest challenges. With over $250 million in assets, the Foundation has distributed more than $150 million to local nonprofits creating a bold impact.

