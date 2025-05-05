HMH Unveils Annual 180 Award Recipients, Celebrating Students And Educators

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, HMH applauds the transformative power of intervention and highlights inspiring stories of growth and leadership

BOSTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH has announced the recipients of its 19th Annual 180 Awards , a national recognition program that honors students and educators who have demonstrated growth, leadership, and perseverance through their use of Read 180 and Math 180 , HMH's intensive intervention solutions.

The 180 Awards recipients are nominated by fellow educators, coaches, intervention specialists, parents, and school leaders from across the country. The 180 Awards spotlight students who have overcome personal and academic challenges to make remarkable gains and educators who go above and beyond to deliver meaningful instruction, foster student achievement, and champion equity through intervention.

"The 180 Awards are a testament to the resilience and determination of our students and the incredible impact our educators make every day," said Matthew Mugo Fields, General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "Their stories of growth and leadership remind us that with the right support and resources, every student can achieve remarkable success. And it's our job to make sure they have the tools to do it."

Read 180 and Math 180 combine research-based instruction and adaptive technology to address the Tier 2 and Tier 3 students in grades 3-12. Both programs deliver targeted instruction and personalized support, helping to close learning gaps for multilingual learners, students with learning differences, and those who need intensive intervention.

Nearly 400 nominations were submitted from 33 states, sharing powerful stories of academic breakthroughs and educator dedication across every region and grade level. Among this year's student nominees, 32% are multilingual learners and 28% receive special education services, demonstrating how Read 180 and Math 180 empower all learners to achieve meaningful, measurable growth.

This year's student winners represent a powerful cross-section of learners-from elementary to high school-who have made tremendous strides in literacy and math. Their stories include overcoming language barriers, regaining academic confidence, setting new goals in a core classroom, and setting college and career goals for the first time.

"I know it wasn't easy at first, but I kept pushing myself because I wanted to get better," said Nathan A., a student at John W. Dodd Middle School in Freeport, New York. "The more I practiced, the easier it became to understand the words and stories. Now, I feel more confident and excited to read."

Our educator winners come from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, but all share a passion for providing meaningful, targeted intervention and are united in their drive to help students build strong academic foundations and prepare them for a successful future.

"Thank you for the honor of being selected for this award. My team and I have so much enthusiasm for intervention and our students showcase the curriculum's worth through their growth and success. It's an honor to be chosen. I look forward to the continued growth and support Read 180 has to offer," said Megan Gibson, a Read 180 teacher at Harrison Middle School in Arkansas.

The 180 Awards continue to build a national community of educators and students who share a belief in the power of perseverance, support, and strong instructional practices. More than a celebration, the 180 Awards shine a light on what's possible when intervention is implemented with purpose-creating ripple effects of growth and hope across classrooms.

Find the complete list of the 180 Awards winners at hmhco/180-Awards and follow HMH on social to see their inspiring stories.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit .

Follow HMH on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED