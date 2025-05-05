Hourglass International, Inc. Achieves Sbti Approval For Ambitious 1.5°C-Aligned Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SBTi's Target Validation Team has determined that Hourglass International's commitment to reducing its direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) emissions meets the highest level of climate ambition. This validation underscores the company's proactive approach to environmental stewardship and its dedication to responsible business practices.

Hourglass has now taken a major step forward in aligning its operations with the most ambitious climate goal.

Hourglass International commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2023 base year, and to measure and reduce its Scope 3 emissions.

"As a company built on integrity, partnership, and purposeful action, receiving SBTi approval for our 1.5°C-aligned targets is a meaningful milestone," said Stephen J. Atwood, President at Hourglass International. "Just like we go above and beyond for our customers, we're committed to showing up for the planet too."

The SBTi is a globally recognized organization that evaluates corporate climate targets against the latest climate science, ensuring companies are contributing meaningfully to emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement. Hourglass joins a select group of businesses whose climate goals are grounded in science and action.

The company's validated targets align with its broader commitment to quality, reliability, and long-term partnership. With a solution-oriented approach, Hourglass continues to invest in operational innovation, renewable energy adoption, and efficient logistics that reduce emissions without compromising service.

For more information about Hourglass International's sustainability journey and commitment to climate action, please visit Hourglass-Intl .

About Hourglass International, Inc.

Hourglass International is a glove redistributor proudly serving a wide range of industries-from cleanrooms to laboratories. Family-owned with enterprise-scale capabilities, the company partners with top distributors around the world to deliver a diverse portfolio of high-quality gloves backed by unmatched service, deep industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to doing right by the customer.

