Robert Half Wins Two Stevies® In The 2025 American Business Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) has been named the winner of two Stevies in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards. The company was honored for Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution and Technology Executive of the Year.

Robert Half received Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for its AI Recommended Clients (ARC) tool-an advanced solution that leverages AI to help talent solutions professionals identify and engage the right clients at the right time. James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer, was also named among the Technology Executives of the Year for his leadership in advancing the company's innovation strategy, including the development of ARC.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering world-class technology solutions that drive business growth," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We're proud of James Johnson and his team for their critical contributions to these achievements."

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Robert Half has also been named one of Fortune's 2025 America's Most Innovative Companies and a winner of the 2025 CIO 100 Award.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

SOURCE Robert Half

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED