Safe Surfin' Foundation Selects Kevin Donovan As VP, Bringing Decades Of Global Leadership & Passion For Internet Safety

Kevin B. Donovan, Safe Surfin' Foundation Vice President

Safe Surfin' Foundation

- Kevin Donovan, SSF Vice PresidentFLOYD, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Safe Surfin' Foundation is excited to announce Kevin Donovan as its new Vice President. With over 30 years of global leadership experience in sports, entertainment, technology, and social impact, Kevin's visionary approach and dedication to humanity and community well-being will greatly enhance the Foundation's mission to promote safe and responsible internet use among children and families nationwide.Kevin Donovan is a proven transformational leader and internationally recognized master brand architect. His career spans five continents and includes his work with major organizations such as NASCAR, NFL, Major League Baseball, VISA, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Warner Bros., NBC Universal Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Viacom, MTV, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, and many more top tier organizations. Notably, he served as the Director of Brand Image, Creative, Sponsor Marketing Presence, and the Look & Feel of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, where he helped set world records in viewership and engagement - reaching an estimated 2.1 billion viewers across 160 countries and drawing over 1.5 millionvisitors during the Games.Beyond his impressive professional accomplishments, Kevin is a deeply caring individual committed to human welfare, nature, and wildlife conservation. His purpose-driven leadership is focused on developing comprehensive solutions that improve safety in local and global communities while fostering sustainable business growth. His global experience, combined with his passion for social impact, aligns perfectly with the Foundation's goal to create safer digital environments for children.“We are honored to welcome Kevin to the Safe Surfin' Foundation,” said Sheriff Mike Brown (Ret.), Founder and Chairman of the Board.“His leadership, combined with his dedication to community safety, will be vital as we expand our programs and outreach efforts to empower families with online safety tools.”In his new role, Kevin will oversee program development, strategic partnerships, and community engagement initiatives. His extensive background in branding, digital media, and large-scale event management will help amplify the Foundation's efforts and reach more families, educators, and communities committed to safe internet use.“I am so truly grateful to receive this privilege and opportunity to join the honorable Sheriff Mike Brown, President Eddie Worth, and the entire Safe Surfin' Foundation team to help serve, provide and protect our youth and communities,” Kevin Donovan said.“I am committed and passionate about making a positive impact in the next stage of growth for the Safe Surfin' Foundation with its nationwide law enforcement agencies and strategic partnerships including Skyll and their DEPUTY AI platform. This opportunity allows me to use my experience and global perspective to help protect children online and promote responsible digital citizenship. We have an online 911 to rollout our integrated services and technologies to immediately provide our youth, families and educators with the knowledge, data and online tools they need to navigate safely in today and tomorrow's online world.”Kevin's leadership philosophy centers on purpose, community, and innovation-principles that resonate deeply with the Foundation's mission. His background in high-profile projects and international collaboration demonstrates his ability to drive meaningful change and foster sustainable growth.For more information about the Safe Surfin' Foundation and its initiatives, please visit

Eddie Worth, President

Safe Surfin' Foundation

+1 540-885-7432

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.