IPL 2025: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Sunrisers Hyderabad Crash Out Of Playoff Race

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff hopes were washed away in a cruel twist of fate as the rain had the final say during Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

With Delhi Capitals setting a modest target of 134, the home side never got the opportunity to begin their chase as persistent showers forced an eventual abandonment. Both teams shared a point apiece, but the result proved disastrous for SRH, who have now officially been eliminated from the playoffs race.

They become the third team to bow out of contention this season, joining Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on the sidelines.

It was a bitter end to the night for Pat Cummins and his men, especially after the Australia skipper had delivered one of his most impactful spells of the season.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Cummins struck with the very first ball of the match – a back-of-a-length beauty in the corridor that seamed away just enough to find the outside edge of Karun Nair's bat. The delivery had Test match quality written all over it, and Ishan Kishan, discharging wicket-keeping duties in place of Heinrich Klaasen, took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Cummins returned in his next over to outfox Faf du Plessis with a smart adjustment in length after spotting the veteran batter advancing down the pitch. Faf's misjudged attempt to swat the ball leg side only resulted in a bottom edge through to the keeper.

When Cummins dismissed Abishek Porel soon after - a soft leading edge off a ball that held up slightly on the surface - Kishan completed his third catch of the evening, leaving Delhi Capitals gasping at 19 for 3.

Cummins may not have been directly responsible for every dismissal, but his presence and pressure were unmistakable. When Axar Patel tried to counterattack, he fell victim to a deceptive slower ball from Harshal Patel that held in the pitch. Cummins, alert at mid-off, backpedalled to complete a brilliant one-handed catch.

Jaydev Unadkat then joined the act, going around the wicket to K.L. Rahul and getting one to straighten just enough to induce a thick edge.

Kishan took another excellent catch - his fourth of the innings - creating IPL history as the first instance of a team's top four being dismissed caught by the wicketkeeper in a single innings.

Delhi, reeling at 29 for 5 in the eighth over, tried to find some composure through Tristan Stubbs and debutant Vipraj Nigam. But their 33-run partnership was anything but fluent and ended in farce as a mix-up led to both batters at the same end. Stubbs survived; Nigam walked.

Enter Ashutosh Sharma - the Impact Player replacing Porel, who played a gutsy knock under pressure. He used his feet with confidence, launching Zeeshan Ansari for a pair of clean sixes down the ground before adding quick runs off Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga. His 41 off 28 balls gave Delhi Capitals something to bowl at, helping them post 133 for 7 from their 20 overs. Stubbs, meanwhile, failed to shift gears as the pitch made strokeplay tricky throughout.

But just as SRH prepared for what looked like a manageable chase, the heavens opened up. What began as a light drizzle turned into a heavy downpour that drenched the outfield and left the ground staff battling against time with super-soppers. Despite their valiant efforts, the umpires were left with no choice but to call off the game.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 133/7 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 41, Tristan Stubbs 41; Pat Cummins 3-19, Jaydev Unadkat 1-13) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Match abandoned due to rain.