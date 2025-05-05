All 133 Cardinals Voting In Conclave Are Now In Rome: Vatican
Vatican City: All of the 133 Catholic cardinals who will vote to choose a successor to Pope Francis are now in Rome ahead of the conclave starting this week, the Vatican said Monday.
They will gather in secret in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Wednesday, and will keep voting until one choice among them has a two-thirds majority, and becomes head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment