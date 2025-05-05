Oil Falls More Than $2 A Barrel

Singapore: Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ is set to further speed up oil output hikes. Brent crude futures dropped $2.15 a barrel, or 3.51%, to $59.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.03 a barrel, down $2.26, or 3.88%.

