403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Falls More Than $2 A Barrel
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Singapore: Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ is set to further speed up oil output hikes.
Read Also
Singapore: Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ is set to further speed up oil output hikes.
Brent crude futures dropped $2.15 a barrel, or 3.51%, to $59.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.03 a barrel, down $2.26, or 3.88%.
-
US Fed expected to pause rate cuts again, await clarity on tariffs
Qatar Airways expands services to North and South America, increases flights to Toronto and Sao Paulo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment