Israel Army Reports 'Fall' Near Airport After Bid To Down Yemen Missile
"Several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen. A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurionairport," a military statement said without specifying what fell, while adding "the incident is under review".
Yemen's Huthi rebels claim the missile attack.
AFP journalists saying they heard explosions in the area of Jerusalem and the country's main airport near Tel Aviv.
The Iran-backed rebels, who control swathes of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.
On Saturday, the Huthis claimed a third missile attack on Israel in two days.
The Yemeni rebels had paused their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire in the Gaza war.
But in March, they threatened to resume attacks on international shipping over Israel's aid blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment