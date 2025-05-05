Wind Turbine Manufacturers Demand Policy Support To Meet 100 GW Energy Target By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)India's wind energy sector is making significant investments in capacity expansion, technological innovation, and workforce development to achieve the ambitious target of 100 GW of production by 2030, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

The country currently maintains an installed wind energy capacity exceeding 50 GW, as reported by the Central Electricity Authority in March 2025.

IWTMA has emphasized the importance of continued policy support, regulatory streamlining, and infrastructure improvements to maximize the sector's potential.

"The Indian wind industry is fully aligned with the government's clean energy vision. We are investing in capacity, technology innovation, and workforce development to achieve 100 GW of wind energy by 2030," stated Aditya Pyasi, CEO of IWTMA, following a high-level meeting with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) where the industry's readiness to scale operations was discussed.

India has developed substantial domestic manufacturing capabilities, with over 18 GW of annual production capacity for wind turbines and components.

Major industry players including Suzlon, Nordex, Windar, Senvion, Envision, Siemens Gamesa, Flender, ZF Wind Power, Aditya Birla Advanced Materials, Vestas, GE Vernova, and Inox Wind are manufacturing critical components within the country.

The wind energy sector is becoming a significant source of employment in India, with renewable sector hiring projected to increase by 19 percent in FY25.

As the fourth-largest renewable energy producer globally, India's wind power sector plays a crucial role in ensuring grid stability.

Wind energy complements solar power by generating electricity during non-solar hours, thereby enabling reliable round-the-clock green electricity at competitive rates.

(KNN Bureau)