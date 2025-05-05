AV Laboratories Appoints Roula Youssef Halabi To Business Advisory Board To Expand Presence In UAE And Middle East - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AV Laboratories, a leader in science-backed skincare and luxury skin longevity, proudly announces the appointment ofto its Business Advisory Board. With her deep expertise in healthcare, life sciences, and strategic leadership across the Middle East, Roula will play a key role in advancing AV Laboratories' mission and expanding its presence in the UAE and across the region.

Roula brings over two decades of leadership in specialized medical fields, including her current role as Senior Vice President at CooperSurgical . Beyond her corporate leadership, she also serves on the board of Mecomed , a regional medical technology trade association, where she advocates for patient access, ethical practices, and regulatory advancement.

“What drew me to AV Laboratories is the brand's unwavering commitment to science-backed skincare and its vision for skin longevity,” said Roula Youssef Halabi .“Today's consumers-especially in markets like Dubai-are looking for advanced, clinical innovations that deliver real cosmetic results. They want clinically proven, proactive approaches to the visible signs of aging that mirror the scientific rigor and standards we see in clinical and personalized medicine. AVL is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this movement, and I'm thrilled to be part of its journey.”

AV Laboratories is internationally recognized for its fusion of luxury and longevity. Backed by over 25 years of stem cell science , the brand offers a streamlined range of high-performance products designed to be both simple to use and clinically effective. The company is rapidly gaining traction across global markets, with the UAE seen as a high-growth region where demand for premium, evidence-based skincare is surging.

“Roula's experience and insight into the wellness ecosystem, paired with her leadership in innovation and market development, make her an invaluable addition to our advisory board,” said Ami Mezezi , CEO and Co-Founder of AV Laboratories.“Her strategic perspective on wellness, women's health, and longevity aligns perfectly with our mission. We are especially excited about her ability to guide our expansion in the UAE and greater Middle East.”

Fluent in English, French, and Arabic , and holding dual Lebanese and American nationalities , Roula brings a multicultural lens and deep market fluency to her role. Her background as a trained midwife reflects a lifelong dedication to women's health, innovation, and science-based solutions. Her appointment marks a significant step in AV Laboratories' global growth strategy as the company continues to shape the future of skincare through innovation, biotechnology, and a longevity-first philosophy.

