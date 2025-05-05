The Cyphers Agency Hires Emily Singh As Digital Marketing Coordinator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In her new role, Emily will oversee community engagement across client social media platforms and develop editorial calendars featuring original content for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. She will also produce, edit, and publish blog content for both agency and client channels. Emily will support accounts including Emerald Financial Partners (EFP), the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), and SNAC International.

"We are thrilled to have Emily join our team," said Darren Easton, Cyphers' Vice President. "When bringing on team members, we look for forward-thinking, professionalism, ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and a strong commitment to client care. Emily brings all these qualities, and we're excited for the impact she'll have on our clients."

A native of Bowie, Maryland, Emily earned dual bachelor's degrees in psychology and media & communications from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). While studying full time, she gained hands-on industry experience as a promotions assistant at iHeartMedia, where she also helped manage the company's social media accounts.

"I have always had a passion for the digital space, especially social media," said Emily. "I am grateful for the opportunity to grow my career while learning from the experienced, accomplished team here at The Cyphers Agency."

For more information on The Cyphers Agency, please visit .

About The Cyphers Agency

The Cyphers Agency, Inc. is an independent, full-service creative agency offering advertising, public relations and digital services with a focus on marketing strategy and brand development. Headquartered in Crofton, Md., the agency works to promote regional and national brands in a range of industries including Blue Water Development, Grain Foods Foundation, Annapolis Town Center, Capital Bank, Kay Apartments and Advance. Visit .

SOURCE The Cyphers Agency