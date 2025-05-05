Civil Alchemy X Pana Mina Apparel Launch And Celebration

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Alchemy is excited to announce the release of an exclusive apparel collection in collaboration with Pana Mina. To celebrate the launch, Civil Alchemy will host an in-store event on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 PM CDT.

With more than 35 years of experience in product design, development, and interior design, Kelley Barr's creative work spans across housewares, personal and home fragrance, specialty foods, botanical spirits, stationery, and apparel. Her passion for sensory experience and botanical inspiration is reflected throughout Civil Alchemy's flagship store, located in the Old Orchard Business District of Webster Groves, Missouri.

Founded by Kelley Barr in 2017, Civil Alchemy is a thoughtfully curated store with a strong focus on functional, high-quality goods. While apparel has been a part of Civil Alchemy's offerings before, this collaboration marks the brand's most expansive apparel venture to date. This small-batch, sustainable line is handcrafted by skilled tailors in India. The collection features multiple styles crafted from hand-printed cotton, raw silk, and linen blends, including versatile pieces like the Everyday Dress, Everyday Skirt, Everyday Blouse, and Everyday Pant. Designed for ease and wearability, each piece is intended to complement existing wardrobes while standing confidently on its own.

We are excited to be working with Pana Mina, a Saint Louis-based sustainable clothing brand and small-batch production partner on this collection. With extensive connections across India, Jay and Eleanore connect apparel artisans to American and European clothing brands. They split their time between Jaipur, India, and St. Louis, Missouri where they received an Arch Grant Award in 2023. They specialize in working with sustainable brands that prioritise natural fabrics and artisan touches.

Kelley said "I am very excited to introduce this collection to the supportive community of Saint Louis. I really feel it will be a great collection, and that there is a piece that will work for everyone, for everyday."

To celebrate the launch, we will be having an Apparel Launch Party at Civil Alchemy in Webster Groves, MO on May 9, 2025 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Offering small bites and Switchgrass Spirits tastings with additional drinks for purchase from our Petite Bar and Patio.

Multi-Media Assets: Dropbox Link - Google Drive Link

SOURCE Civil Alchemy

