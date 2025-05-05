403
USDCHF Forecast Today - 5/05: US Dollar Continues To Build
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar initially fell pretty significantly during the trading session on Friday, only to turn around and show signs of life. The hammer that is forming for the trading session, of course, is a very bullish sign, and I think we continue to try to build some type of bottoming pattern here in the dollar against the Swiss franc.
