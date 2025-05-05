Talentuch Launches A Unique Event Format: Live Q&A Session With Recruitment Experts

Talentuch

Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch

Talentuch is hosting a live session event to discuss global hiring challenges and opportunities with HR directors and business executives worldwide.

- Anna Didus, Account DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch is pleased to announce a new, interactive, and fully audience-focused live session event about hiring globally. The company invites HR directors, business owners, and C-level executives to join this live, interactive webinar focused on international hiring strategies.This session will be hosted by Talentuch Account Managers Anna Didus and Anastasia Dondich, both of whom bring extensive experience in global recruitment and talent advisory. The session is designed to provide actionable insights and practical recommendations for companies looking to expand their teams internationally.Unlike traditional webinars, courses, or lectures, this session has an open, conversational format where participants will share hiring challenges, share their experiences, ask questions, and get personalized advice and recommendations from our experts.Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM GMT+3Location: Microsoft Teams (Online Live)Key Topics That Will Be Covered:- How to assess and select the most suitable regions for international hiring.- Legal, financial, and cultural factors that affect global recruitment decisions.- Compensation benchmarks around the globe and talent market availability.- Regional hiring trends and comparative analysis of the hiring processes across key markets.- Common challenges in international hiring and how to address them effectively.Session Features:- Live Q&A with Talentuch experts.- Interactive discussion format with unique content, based on the expertise of the Talentuch recruitment team.- Real-world case studies and success stories from Talentuch clients.- Region-by-region breakdown of top global hiring locations depending on the needs of the audience.Please Note:This session will not be recorded. The key unique feature of the session is the engaging and personalized communication for all participants with a safe space to share experiences and insights.We invite everyone interested in global recruitment to attend and take part in a discussion that will help inform smarter, more strategic international hiring decisions.

