Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) Supports Take Paws Rescue With Fundraiser For Givenola Day, May 6, 2025

- Amy Shanks, owner and founder of Strategic Recruitment SolutionsNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS), a legal recruiting agency is supporting Take Paws Rescue with its GiveNOLA Day fundraiser on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The fundraiser will help the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization enact its mission other than provide foster-care, vetting, and adoption services to homeless dogs by partnering with open-admission shelters in need of rescue help, and assist dog owners in the community with direct owner surrenders.The Strategic Recruitment Solutions' team, best known for their expertise in connecting top-tier legal professionals with leading law firms, will focus on helping pets find loving homes by asking for donations and volunteering for this worthy cause. The company will match donations to its SRS Fundraiser page .Believing that nonprofits are at the heart of building a resilient New Orleans, addressing critical needs and championing the well-being of every community member, GiveNOLA Day started in 2013 and has since raised over 64 million for nonprofit organizations in the New Orleans area."We are proud supporters of Take Paws Rescue. GiveNOLA Day is a great way for companies like ours to get involved. Our team is actively seeking donations for our fundraiser page and spreading the word on social media. We want to help find loving homes for the homeless pets in the New Orleans area," says owner and founder of Strategic Recruitment Solutions, Amy Shanks.About Strategic Recruitment SolutionsServing the Southeast region of the United States, SRS is a legal specific executive search firm that has been matching top law firms with exceptional talent since 2010. For more information contact .About Take Paws RescueTake Paws Rescue is a foster-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue group based out of New Orleans, LA. Its mission is to meet the moral obligation to protect and save the lives of pets in need of rescue in Louisiana.About GiveNOLA DayGiveNOLA Day, an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is a one-day online giving event. For 24 hours, everyone who loves our region can support their favorite local causes by donating to one or more of 900+ participating nonprofit organizations. Since its first event in 2013, GiveNOLA Day has raised over $64.3 million for nonprofits.

