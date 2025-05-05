Birmingham Boys Choir Celebrates: 50+ Years With 2025 'Founding Cities Tour'
2025 Founding Cities Tour: Complete Itinerary
🎵 Williamsburg, VA
May 29, 2025 | 8:00 PM
Bruton Parish Church
201 W Duke of Gloucester St
🎵 Norfolk, VA – Featured Collaboration
May 31, 2025 | 7:00 PM
Talbot Park Baptist Church
6919 Granby St
*With Virginia Children's Chorus
🎵 Washington, DC – Sacred Music Highlight
June 3, 2025 | 2:00 PM
Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
400 Michigan Ave NE
Midday concert under the Basilica's dome
🎵 Moorestown, NJ – Premier Collaboration
June 4, 2025 | 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Rd
*With Philadelphia Boys Choir
Landmark performance of two nationally acclaimed ensembles
🎵 Birmingham, AL – Homecoming Finale
June 6, 2025 | 4:00 PM
Brock Recital Hall, Samford University
880 Montague Dr
Celebrating our boys as Ambassadors for Birmingham
Quotes
"This tour is a homecoming in every sense-honoring the cities that shaped America while showcasing Birmingham's brightest young talents," says Jeff Caulk, Executive Director and Tour Director. "These boys aren't just singers; they're ambassadors of joy, discipline, and the power of music to connect communities."
Why Cover This Story?
- Local Angles: Each stop features partnerships with regional choirs or historic venues.
- Visual Appeal: Photo ops at the Basilica, candid rehearsals, and inter-choir camaraderie.
- Human Interest: Profiles of Birmingham ambassadors and standout choral musicians
Media Resources
.High-res images :
.YouTube Channel :
.Press passes: Email jeff@birminghamboyschoir
About the Birmingham Boys Choir:
Founded in 1973, the BBC has performed across America, Europe, and as far as Japan!. Its mission: to develop musical excellence, leadership, and character in boys ages 8-18. After all, we're more than music, we're training for life! Learn more: birminghamboyschoir.
