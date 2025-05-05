Sonu Nigam Says 'Sorry Karnataka' After Being Barred From Kannada Film Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has apologized to the people of Karnataka after being barred from the Kannada Film Industry for his controversial remark on the Kannada language.

The playback singer wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you is bigger than my Ego. Love you always."

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) decided to halt all professional engagements with Sonu Nigam after his controversial remarks that sparked outrage. The chamber further called for an apology from him.

M. Narasimhalu, chairman of KFCC, stated that all sections of the chamber have unanimously agreed to enforce a non-cooperation policy against Sonu Nigam. "He will be boycotted until he apologizes unconditionally", he said.

“In the next two to three days, we will meet again to evaluate further measures to ensure he is not involved in any capacity here. Our stance will remain until he issues a public apology for his statement,” the chairman added.

Before this, Sonu Nigam shared an open letter on social media saying that he is leaving it up to the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault. "I will accept your verdict gracefully", the statement read.

The Bengaluru Rural Police have also issued a notice to Sonu Nigam, asking him to appear before the investigating officer within a week. The notice is in response to an FIR filed against the singer at Avalahalli Police Station. The FIR has been based on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

On May 1, while performing at the East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, an audience member asked Sonu Nigam to sing a Kannada song.

Unhappy with the tone of the individual making the request, Sonu Nigam stopped singing and made a controversial statement saying, "It is because of such behavior that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen."

His remark sparked outrage among sections of the Kannada-speaking community, with a pro-Kannada organization filing a complaint accusing him of promoting linguistic discord.