Formula E's GENBETA Achieves Regenerative Braking Milestone On Monaco Descent

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Formula E has showcased a significant advancement in electric vehicle technology by completing a full lap of the Monaco circuit using energy solely regenerated through braking. This achievement was accomplished by the GENBETA prototype, a modified version of the GEN3 race car, during a controlled descent of over 1,000 vertical metres on the Col de Braus in the French Alps.

The GENBETA prototype represents a leap in EV performance, integrating a suite of enhancements over the standard GEN3 model. Notably, it features an increased battery power output of 400kW, up from the GEN3's 350kW, achieved through the activation of the front powertrain kit in traction. This modification delivers all-wheel drive capabilities for the first time in a Formula E car, enhancing both acceleration and regenerative braking efficiency.

Complementing the powertrain advancements, the GENBETA is equipped with a new, softer iON Race tyre compound developed by Hankook Tire. This compound allows for faster warm-up times and improved peak grip, essential for maintaining control during high-speed descents and energy recovery phases. Additionally, the vehicle incorporates 3D-printed aerodynamic components, including front wing endplates, wheel fins, and a wind deflector. These parts, developed in collaboration with SABIC, utilise sustainable thermoplastic materials to optimise airflow and reduce drag, further enhancing the car's efficiency.

A critical component of this demonstration was the integration of artificial intelligence to analyse and optimise the vehicle's performance in real-time. Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform was employed to interpret telemetry data, providing drivers with actionable insights on speed, power, and grip. This AI-driven approach enabled precise adjustments to driving strategies, maximising energy regeneration during the descent.

The successful completion of the Monaco lap using only regenerated energy underscores the potential of regenerative braking systems in EVs. By converting kinetic energy into electrical energy during braking, these systems can significantly extend the range and efficiency of electric vehicles. The GENBETA's performance illustrates how advanced powertrain configurations and AI integration can harness this potential effectively.

This demonstration also aligns with Formula E's broader commitment to sustainability and innovation in motorsport. The GENBETA project serves as a testbed for technologies that may be adopted in future EVs, both on the racetrack and in consumer vehicles. By pushing the boundaries of what's possible with electric propulsion and energy recovery, Formula E continues to play a pivotal role in the evolution of sustainable transportation.

