Connectbase Unveils Linkbase To Streamline Global Connectivity Partnerships

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Connectbase has launched Linkbase, a new feature within its Connected World platform, aiming to automate and digitise the connection approval process between buyers and sellers in the global connectivity ecosystem. This initiative seeks to replace manual matchmaking with a structured, data-driven approach, enhancing efficiency and scalability in forming partnerships.

Linkbase supersedes the previous Network Radar module, introducing functionalities that allow users to search, discover, engage, and connect with potential partners through a seamless interface. The platform enables users to find partners based on specific criteria such as geography, serviceability, product type, and access medium, facilitating targeted and efficient connections.

A notable feature of Linkbase is its emphasis on controlled engagement. Both parties must approve a connection before any data is shared, ensuring that users maintain control over visibility and access. This consent-based approach aims to foster trust and transparency in the partnership formation process.

The introduction of Linkbase also brings enhancements to existing features. The“Find Partners” function replaces the former“Market Manager,” allowing users to initiate connections with relevant network providers more effectively. Additionally,“My Partners” takes over from“Supplier Manager,” retaining current functionalities while aligning with the new user experience.

Connectbase's CEO, Ben Edmond, highlighted the significance of this development, likening Linkbase to a“LinkedIn for networks.” He emphasised that the platform is built on the foundation of“Location Truth,” aiming to digitise and transform connectivity by mapping the world with precision and enriching locations with verified serviceability and relationship data.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?