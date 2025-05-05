Canton Valais Wins, Zurich Loses In Swiss Company Reshuffle
Last year, 37,816 companies moved their domicile within Switzerland. Most (81%) did so within their respective canton, while 7,470 moved further afield to another Swiss location.
Valais occupies first place (88 net relocations), according to figures published by Crif, a company active in the field of anti-fraud action, solvency checks and information for companies and private individuals.
Appenzell Outer Rhodes was second (65), followed by Fribourg (39). On the other side of the coin, the corporate hotspots of Zurich (-133) and Vaud (-87) lost businesses.
Crif based its ranking on on data from the commercial register.
