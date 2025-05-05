HCO Says Daily Food Aid Operation Ongoing In Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis
Despite escalating challenges and worsening conditions on the ground, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to delivering daily meals to affected residents in the war-torn Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli said that relief efforts are being conducted in coordination with local partners in Gaza. He noted that the initiative is part of a broader humanitarian campaign aimed at easing civilian suffering and strengthening community resilience in the face of severe hardship.
