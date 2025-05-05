Tourism Resumes In Petra After Heavy Rain, Flash Floods

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tourist activity in the ancient city of Petra returned to normal on Monday after a day of weather-related disruption caused by heavy rain and flash floods.

The severe weather on Sunday afternoon prompted authorities to halt ticket sales and temporarily suspend access to the archaeological site, according to Yazan Mahadin, Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).

Mahadin confirmed that Petra, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, is now welcoming visitors from all over the world without hindrance and that tourist movement has resumed at its normal pace.

Emergency teams and PDTRA staff were on high alert from the beginning of the weather disturbance and immediately carried out repairs and maintenance on the affected areas to ensure public safety and continuity of tourism activities, Mahadin said.

He added that the authority had implemented a comprehensive emergency response plan, which included clearing flood channels, repairing trails and tourist facilities, and deploying field support teams to key locations within the archaeological reserve. Coordination with security forces and civil defence has also been maintained to ensure a rapid and effective response.

The safety of visitors and local residents remains the authority's top priority, Mahadin stressed, noting that the PDTRA continues to work around the clock to maintain a safe and secure tourist environment while improving the quality of services provided to visitors.

These efforts reflect Petra's global status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, he added.