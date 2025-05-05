Jordan Condemns Attacks On Civilian Sites In Sudan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned attacks targeting vital facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sudanese cities of Port Sudan and Kassala.

In a statement, the ministry described the attacks as a violation of international humanitarian law and an alarming escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

Ministry spokesperson SufianQudah reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Sudan, stressing the Kingdom's firm support for efforts aimed at ending the crisis, preserving Sudan's sovereignty, and safeguarding the country's security and territorial unity.

Sudan's army-aligned authorities said rival paramilitaries launched on Monday a second drone strike in two days targeting the government's seat of power, setting ablaze the country's main fuel depot, AFP reported.

AFP correspondents said a thick cloud of black smoke was billowing for hours over Port Sudan, on the country's Red Sea coast, after the attack blamed of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

The authorities were fighting to contain the fire, which the energy ministry said had spread across "warehouses filled with fuel".

The ministry warned of a "potential disaster in the area".

Energy Minister Mohieldin Naeem Saeed called Monday's attack a "terrorist operation" targeting civilian infrastructure.

In the conflict's early days, the government and UN agencies relocated from Khartoum to Port Sudan, which until Sunday had been spared the violence and where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.

The war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.