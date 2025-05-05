Bromine Women's Race Returns For 4Th Edition On May 30

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Run Jordan on Monday launched preparations for the fourth edition of the Bromine Women's Race, scheduled for May 30, at Al Hussein Public Parks.

Held under the slogan“Run for You,” the race is sponsored by Bromine and organised in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality and several private sector partners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Run Jordan stressed its ongoing commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces for women in sports, spaces that empower participants and foster greater community involvement.

The organisation also underscored the value of strategic partnerships in the race's continued success, highlighting its strong collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality, alongside the vital contributions of sponsors and volunteers.

General-Manager of Run Jordan Lina Kurd shared insights from her recent participation in the World Marathons Congress in Vietnam, where she spotlighted the significance of the Bromine Women's Race.

She noted that while global female participation in marathons averages around 20 per cent, women account for up to 40 per cent of participants in Run Jordan events, which reflects Jordan's leadership in advancing women's sports.

Kurd said that the women-only race is not a response to the absence of women in mixed events, but rather a celebration of their presence and a platform to showcase their role in society.

She also stressed that the race aims to promote women's empowerment and enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Run Jordan invites women of all ages and backgrounds to join the event, which features two race categories, 2.6 kilometres and 5.2 kilometres, both set to start at 9am.