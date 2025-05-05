Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

05.05.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: 2024 annual report Recommendation: Buy from: 05.05.2025 Target price: €43 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 40.00 to EUR 43.00.



Abstract:

DRAG's annual report, published on 23 April, confirms the preliminary 2024 numbers published on 5 March. The Management Board is proposing a dividend of €2.00, 14% above our forecast and the 2023 dividend (both €1.75). The Supervisory Board has approved a €4m share buyback, the same amount as was bought back in 2024. At the closing share price on 2 May, €4m would enable DRAG to buy back 2.4% of the share capital. In April 2025, the oil price (West Texas Intermediate) averaged USD63.08/bbl compared with USD76.63/bbl in 2024. Management has reduced 2025 planned CAPEX from €100m-€110m to €90m-€100m and is now basing this year's sales and EBITDA guidance on an oil price of USD60/bbl (previously: USD75/bbl). DRAG's new 2025 CAPEX guidance and oil price assumption are respectively 9.5% and 20% below the previous numbers. Despite this, the midpoint of DRAG's new 2025 sales guidance is only 5.3% lower. This is because the 2025 gas price assumption (gas accounted for 24% of 2024 production) is now 50% higher and ca. one third of 2025 oil production is hedged at ca. USD70. In our model, a slight reduction in our valuation of DRAG's U.S. oil and gas activities is more than compensated for by the 17% rise in the share price of Almonty (in which DRAG has an 11% stake) since our most recent note of 14 April. In our valuation model, the after-tax value of the investment in Almonty now accounts for 19% of our estimate of DRAG's enterprise value. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but raise the price target to €43 (previously: €40).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 40,00 auf EUR 43,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Der am 23. April veröffentlichte Geschäftsbericht der DRAG bestätigt die am 5. März veröffentlichten vorläufigen Zahlen für 2024. Der Vorstand schlägt eine Dividende von €2,00 vor, die 14 % über unserer Prognose und der Dividende für 2023 (jeweils €1,75) liegt. Der Aufsichtsrat hat einen Aktienrückkauf in Höhe von €4 Mio. genehmigt, was dem Betrag entspricht, der im Jahr 2024 zurückgekauft wurde. Beim Schlusskurs vom 2. Mai würde die DRAG mit €4 Mio. 2,4 % des Grundkapitals zurückkaufen können. Im April 2025 lag der Ölpreis (West Texas Intermediate) bei durchschnittlich USD63,08/bbl gegenüber USD76,63/bbl im Jahr 2024. Das Management hat die für 2025 geplanten Investitionen von €100 Mio. bis €110 Mio. auf €90 Mio. bis €100 Mio. gesenkt und geht nun bei der Umsatz- und EBITDA-Guidance für dieses Jahr von einem Ölpreis von USD60/bbl aus (vorher: USD75 /bbl). Die neue CAPEX-Prognose für 2025 und die Ölpreisannahme der DRAG liegen 9,5 % bzw. 20 % unter den bisherigen Zahlen. Trotzdem liegt der Mittelwert der neuen Umsatzprognose 2025 der DRAG nur um 5,3 % niedriger. Dies ist darauf zurückzuführen, dass die Gaspreisannahme für 2025 (Gas macht 24 % der Produktion von 2024 aus) nun um 50 % höher liegt und ca. ein Drittel der Ölproduktion von 2025 bei ca. USD 70/bbl abgesichert ist. In unserem Modell wird ein leichter Rückgang unserer Bewertung der US-amerikanischen Öl- und Gasaktivitäten der DRAG durch den Anstieg des Aktienkurses von Almonty (an dem die DRAG mit 11% beteiligt ist) um 17% seit unserer letzten Studie vom 14. April mehr als ausgeglichen. In unserem Bewertungsmodell macht der Nachsteuerwert der Almonty-Beteiligung inzwischen 19 % des von uns geschätzten Unternehmenswerts der DRAG aus. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen aber das Kursziel auf €43 (bisher: €40).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web:

E-Mail: ...

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

