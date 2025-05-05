EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

ENCAVIS uses AI-supported optimisation by Entrix for its first 24 MWh battery storage system in Germany

Hamburg/Munich, 05 May 2025 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG is starting a new chapter in the flexibilisation of its own renewables portfolio with the battery storage system in Hettstedt (Saxony-Anhalt). The plant with an output of 12 MW and a capacity of 24 MWh will be optimised across all relevant electricity markets - including balancing energy markets (PRL, SRL), the day-ahead market and the intraday market - by Entrix, a specialist in AI-supported multi-market optimisation of battery storage systems. Real-time market data, storage status and technical framework conditions are intelligently linked with the aim of maximising economic performance both in short-term trading and with regard to Encavis' wind and solar power generation portfolio.

Steffen Schülzchen, founder and CEO of Entrix: „We are delighted to realise this milestone together with Encavis. Storage is not just a backup - it is an active part of the generation strategy. Our optimisation ensures that flexibility brings the greatest benefit at all times - both economically and systemically.”



The project is technologically supported by TokWise - a software provider specialising in AI-based portfolio management. Encavis, TokWise and Entrix are working together on an integrated solution for marketing and portfolio optimisation with the aim of adapting electricity generation, consumption and storage even more precisely to volatile market developments. The battery is not only used for marketing on the energy market, but also as an active component of the portfolio - to maximise the overall yield and make energy use more flexible. Entrix complements this digital ecosystem as an operational partner with leading trading and integration expertise in the battery sector.

“We are carefully preparing this important step into battery technology and usage across Encavis' core European markets. As part of this strategy, we are proud to launch our first battery project and to have such a strong partner like Entrix at our side,” says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO and Spokesman of the Board of Encavis AG.

The mtu EnergyPack QG storage system will be supplied by Rolls-Royce. Technical commissioning is imminent and commercial operation is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

About Entrix

Entrix is the leading provider and pioneer of multi-market optimization for battery storage systems in Germany. The Munich-based company has been delivering market-leading performance for its clients since 2022 through its AI-powered trading platform, which dynamically markets battery storage across various energy markets. As an innovative full-service provider, Entrix offers not only automated trading but also comprehensive support in project implementation, technical integration, maintenance optimization, and adaptation to new market opportunities to ensure the best long-term performance of an asset.

About ENCAVIS

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers from Renewable Energies in Europe. The company operates onshore wind and ground-mounted solar parks in twelve European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands. With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 GW, Encavis Group makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply.

The Encavis Group also includes Encavis Asset Management AG, which offers institutional investors investment opportunities in renewable energy plants, and Stern Energy S.p.A., a Europe-wide specialist for technical services relating to photovoltaic installations.

