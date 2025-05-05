APEDA Holds Brainstorming Session To Enhance Global Reach Of Indian Agri Products

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government is determined to reduce logistical hurdles and expand global market access for Indian agricultural and processed food products, stated Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce.

He was speaking at a high-level Chintan Shivir organized by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in New Delhi.

Barthwal emphasised the importance of involving academia and research institutions in agri-export discussions to drive innovation and sustainability.

He stressed the urgent need to enhance both agricultural production and productivity, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to follow up on the strategies discussed during the event.

The inaugural session, co-chaired by Barthwal and Subrata Gupta, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), gathered over 70 participants.

These included senior government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and representatives from 14 states.

Subrata Gupta highlighted the need for robust infrastructure, international-standard quality norms, and better coordination between various stakeholders to ensure sustainable export growth.

He also pointed out promising export sectors such as alcoholic beverages, nutraceuticals, and value-added foods.

Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called for unified efforts from the central and state governments, industry, and farmers to unlock India's agri-export potential.

The Shivir featured five technical breakout sessions focusing on rice, animal products, horticulture, processed foods, and organic products. Discussions ranged from export barriers and quality standards to branding and value chain improvements.

Industry leaders like Amul, ITC, Organic India, Britannia, and others contributed valuable insights aimed at strengthening India's agri and food export ecosystem. The event marked a significant step toward shaping a collaborative roadmap for India's global agri-trade ambitions.

(KNN Bureau)