Chhattisgarh CM Lays Foundation For India's First AI-Based Data Park

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant stride towards technological advancement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the foundation of India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based data centre park in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur on Sunday.

The data park aims to bolster AI-driven services across various sectors, including healthtech, defence, fintech, and data analytics. Equipped with GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure, it will offer services such as data storage, AI processing, live data streaming, and analytics under one roof.

Spanning 5.5 hectares, this pioneering project is set to be operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited. A portion of the park, covering 2.7 hectares, will be developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The first phase will commence with a capacity of 5 megawatts, with plans to expand up to 150 megawatts, involving an anticipated investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Beyond technological infrastructure, the project is poised to generate substantial employment opportunities, with around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs, prioritising local residents.

The state government envisions the data centre as a catalyst for digital empowerment, offering benefits such as accurate weather forecasting for farmers and enhanced educational access for tribal communities in remote areas.

This initiative aligns with Chhattisgarh's broader industrial development strategy, which emphasises the integration of advanced technologies like AI and robotics to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

The state's commitment to fostering innovation and creating a conducive environment for technological advancement underscores its ambition to emerge as a leading hub for AI and digital services in India.

(KNN Bureau)