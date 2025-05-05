Table Space Has Been Certified As A 'Great Place To Work', Reinforcing Its Dedication To People And Excellence

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Tablespace Technologies Private Limited , one of India's leading managed workspace solution providers for enterprises, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. This recognition reflects Table Space's commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative and empowering work environment.

Table Space has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience

The Great Place to Work® Certification is considered as the most trusted workplace award in identifying and celebrating workplace excellence. Based entirely on employee feedback, the certification recognizes organizations that successfully build a high-trust and high-performance culture. The first step involved in the globally recognised Great Place to Work is the Trust Index, an Employee Experience Survey for gaining insights into the viewpoints of employees about their workplace. Table Space scored 96% average of all statements on all the parameters including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, communication, collaboration, equity among others, one of the highest for companies in India.

Commenting on the same, Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO, Table Space said,“At Table Space, we've always believed that sustainable growth begins with hiring the right people and fostering the right culture. Our journey over the last 8 years to becoming one of India's leading managed workspace solution providers has been made possible by a team that shares a common purpose and thrives in a high-trust environment. Earning the Great Place to Work® Certification reflects our people-first mindset, and it reaffirms our belief that culture is core to our business.”

Dimple Bakshi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Table Space remarked,“This recognition by Great Place to Work® is a proud moment for all of us at Table Space. This achievement reflects the amazing culture we've built together at Table Space - one rooted in trust and collaboration. It reaffirms our belief that when we create an environment of trust, inclusivity and continuous growth, people thrive. We are working towards building a workplace where every employee feels valued, heard and empowered to contribute meaningfully.”

Table Space has implemented several initiatives to enhance employee engagement and build a purpose-led culture, including meaningful coaching, real-time feedback, and a leader-led approach, with an emphasis on adaptability and leveraging behavioural insights and data to spot trends. This is reinforced by a framework of employee-centric policies that promote a safe, respectful and growth-oriented work environment - from a strict code of conduct and anti-bullying measures to clear role definitions, development opportunities and comprehensive leave policies - reflecting the company's deep commitment to employee well-being. The team size has expanded to 700+ people as of March 31, 2025, of which over 450 were recruited over the last year. The company continues to look for talent to fill several open positions across the country.