Malaysia Ranks 9Th Globally In High-Tech Exports

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Malaysia ranked as the world's ninth-largest exporter of high-tech products in 2023, according to a recent report by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), a partner of TV BRICS .

This ranking, among 143 nations assessed, represents the country's strongest performance in the sector over the past ten years.

Data indicates that Malaysia's high-tech exports increased by $2bn to reach a record of $127bn. These advanced goods accounted for nearly 59 per cent of the nation's total manufacturing exports, up from 52 per cent the previous year.

Concurrently, Malaysia recorded its highest trade surplus in a decade, exceeding $51.5bn in 2023.

The report noted that accurately assessing high-tech export value requires adherence to internationally recognised benchmarks, including classifications established by major economic organisations.

Efforts are currently underway in Malaysia to further enhance the national innovation ecosystem, aimed at ensuring long-term growth and leadership in high-tech industries, the VNA report added.