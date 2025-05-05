Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Amir Chairs The Meeting Of The Board Of Trustees Of Qatar University

2025-05-05 02:02:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University, chaired the third meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2024/2025, which was held at the Amiri Diwan this morning.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made during its second meeting for the 2024/2025 academic year. It then discussed the topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them. The Council also approved Qatar University's academic planning.

