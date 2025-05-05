Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|ISIN
|Intermediary Name
|Identify Code of the Intermediary
|Currency
|Publicis Groupe SA
|2138004KW8BV57III342
|FR0000130577
|BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
|549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
|EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Day of the transaction
|Total number of shares purchased
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Gross Consideration
|Venue
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|28/04/2025
|134,202
|88.6479
|11,896,725.48
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|28/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|28/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|28/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|29/04/2025
|7,263
|88.8614
|645,400.35
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|29/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|29/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|29/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|30/04/2025
|40,833
|88.4366
|3,611,131.69
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|30/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|30/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|30/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|01/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|01/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|01/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|01/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|Sum:
|182,298
|88.6091
|16,153,261.71
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|...
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|...
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|...
