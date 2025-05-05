Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


2025-05-05 02:00:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 04/28/2025 to 05/02/2025

Paris – May 5, 2025

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2024

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency
Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/04/2025 134,202 88.6479 11,896,725.48 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/04/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/04/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/04/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/04/2025 7,263 88.8614 645,400.35 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/04/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/04/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/04/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/04/2025 40,833 88.4366 3,611,131.69 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/04/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/04/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/04/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 01/05/2025 - - - XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 01/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 01/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 01/05/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/05/2025 - - - XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/05/2025 - - - TQEX
* Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 182,298 88.6091 16,153,261.71

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 ...
Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 ...
Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 ...

