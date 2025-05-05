Bluearth Renewables Announces Leadership Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluEarth Renewables announced today that Josh Teigiser has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Origination & Development. Mr. Teigiser will be accountable for advancing BluEarth's portfolio in key states while also pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

“Josh will be responsible for growing the company's U.S. development portfolio, leading acquisitions, and negotiating key commercial agreements,” said Grant Arnold, President & CEO, BluEarth Renewables.“He has the proven experience and depth to provide senior leadership to our U.S. operations and is the right fit for our team and our vision. He will be an excellent addition to the BluEarth team.”

Mr. Teigiser's understanding of the U.S. renewables landscape was built over successive leadership roles in U.S. wind, solar, storage, clean hydrogen, and distributed generation, in both greenfield and merger/acquisition activities. As BluEarth Renewables Executive Vice President, Origination & Development, he will continue to be based in San Diego, CA.

BluEarth's Board of Directors has appointed Nick Boyd, who formerly had executive accountability for Origination & Development, to the role of Chief Financial Officer. He will replace Sheri Wise who leaves BluEarth May 15.

“Sheri has been with BluEarth since day one, and will be greatly missed,” said Grant Arnold.“Her talent and leadership helped manage complex growth to help shape BluEarth into the company it is today. We wish her well in her next endeavors.”

Mr. Boyd joined BluEarth in 2012 and has held several strategic leadership positions. He brings deep institutional knowledge and strategic financial expertise to his new role. Additionally, he will continue to work closely with the Origination & Development and Regulatory teams to support Canadian development activities.

In addition, Josh Pollard has moved from Director to Vice President, Finance, adding his 11 years of successful project finance and leadership experience with BluEarth to the executive team. Sandra DeLuca also joins the executive team as Vice President, Controller, after 10 years of successfully leading the BluEarth accounting team through the dynamic and complex growth of the business.

“The BluEarth team is agile and has deep expertise,” said Mr. Teigiser.“Additionally, the company is strong and well-positioned for growth. I'm looking forward to the opportunities that are ahead of us.”

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the futureTM by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading independent power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 780 MWAC (gross) in operation, under construction, or with a power purchase agreement and over 7 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. In addition, we provide third-party operating support for over 300 MW of wind and solar across North America.

For more information:

Media Relations

BluEarth Renewables

(587) 324-4238

...