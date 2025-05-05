The Delicate Art Of Designing For The Future

It was seventh grade when Shavonn Blueitt received her first pair of Jordans. The powder blue and crisp white 'University Blue' Air Jordan 5s were pristinely clean without a single crease, and radiated power, dedication and top-tier attention to details. Originally introduced to the public in 1985 Jordans were designed to replicate the same ferocity and competitive technique Michael Jordan displayed on the court. Nike designer, Tinker Hatfield, even likened the shoe to an American WWII fighter plane.

For most kids, it would have just been another pair of cool shoes. For Shavonn, however, the Jordans were a catalyst for something even more powerful in her life.

Conversations with peers in school hallways quickly shifted from her Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC), a condition that affects muscle and joint development throughout the body, to a shared passion for sneaker culture and design.

“It was one of those things where, you know, people watch! You walk down the hallway and they're like 'Oh my gosh! You got those?'” Shavonn laughs. The new kicks weren't a calculated tactic to be cool or join the cool kids club. It wasn't about climbing the popularity latter. Shavonn sought a place of belonging and acceptance.“That was big for me growing up in high school.”

Shoes inspired by a record breaker broke down barriers for Shavonn and introduced her not only to lifelong friends, but to a world of visual expression.

AMC may have prevented Shavonn from participating in sports, but she quickly directed her creative energy into art and academics. Art was an instant passion for Shavonn, something she remembers loving since she was young. Yet, it was and continues to be more than a passion. It serves as a connection to her older brother, Jerry Jr.

Jerry Jr. was passionate about art, with a talent for drawing. Though they were ten years apart in age, Shavonn mirrored her big brother, gravitating toward the activities, hobbies and passions he pursued. At just 21 years old, however, Jerry Jr. unexpectedly passed away in his sleep, reshaping eleven-year-old Shavonn's future and family forever.

“He was so early into his career,” Shavonn shares.“He's had a big impact on me having an interest in design.... In a sense, I'm trying to extend upon his legacy and the things that he was passionate about.”

Shavonn did just that and pursued graphic design, receiving her bachelor's degree from the Art Institute of Indianapolis. She is also a self-taught photographer and videographer, and while she never boasts about her successes, occasionally, and only after persistent inquiry, will Shavonn gently mention a project she's worked on – photographing for the“Indiana Mike” Netflix Special, capturing behind-the-scenes moments at Babyface concerts and designing graphics for Gladys Knight performances.

As her artistic pursuits evolved and flourished, Shavonn became more aware of design's ability to tell stories and bring people together, something she had first recognized in sneaker culture and design. Throughout the years, Shavonn continued to feed her passion for sneakers as voraciously as she had graphic design. A self-dubbed 'sneakerhead', Shavonn's personal collection of shoes grew but she wanted to take it to new heights.

In the years she had been working in design, Shavonn had found a niche that had become a favorite.“As a graphic artist, color psychology and color combinations play a big role in my world,” she shares.

Shavonn decided to use her design skills in shoe design and began entering competitions for independent brands. Shavonn could apply her graphic design skills to create compelling colorways, or, in layman's terms, different combinations of colors and patterns found on sneakers. Several of her designs have gone into production with independently owned-shoe companies.

“It's a great feeling to know that hundreds or thousands of people are wearing my colorway on their feet every day.”

There is deep sense of pride Shavonn feels for her shoe designs and their contribution to the continuation of visual storytelling. Yet, it's her role with Cummins Inc. that Shavonn says she's most proud of, one that also has an invisible tether to Jerry Jr. who was working in the trucking industry at the time of his passing.

Today, Shavonn is a Content and Creative Communications Senior Specialist for Cummins' engine business. She uses the transformative power of design to tell the story of another transformation: the company's journey toward Destination ZeroTM. She creates graphics, animations and supports teams with visual needs that ultimately help customers understand complex technical product information in detail.

When working with Shavonn, her attention to detail and ability to understand the customer's perspective is second to none. As much as she brings her design expertise to the table, she matches that with her dedication to customer experience. Shavonn can see the nuances of a creative asset that escapes most of us, yet she takes the time to educate her teammates and stakeholders within the process. Her commitment to excellence is palpable, whether she's designing marketing materials or ensuring technical accuracy in marketing images.

“At the time [Shavonn joined Cummins], Destination Zero was just launching,” Shavonn states.“I like this role so much because of how the engineers and the marketers are helping shape what the future of our country and the global market in general looks like. So that, in itself, was really what pushed me to want to pursue [Cummins] despite not knowing anything about engines.”

Shavonn makes technical excellence visually compelling in her work on Cummins HELMTM engine platforms, products a part of the company's Destination Zero strategy. The platforms are designed to support customers on their unique paths toward reduced emissions. Shavonn's design expertise not only brings products and their stories to life but does so in a way that makes the technology accessible and appealing to diverse audiences.

“I love assisting my team with any projects that may come down our pipeline, and they also know that they can reach out to me for assistance because, in the process of helping my team, I also like explaining and teaching them new things about my world.”

The transition to reduced emissions and alternative power technologies requires more than technical innovation – it needs storytellers who can help people, businesses and communities evolve and navigate the energy transition through ways that work for them and meet their needs. Shavonn's journey at Cummins embodies the very transformation she helps communicate: the power of design can change perceptions, build connections and shape the future.

Whether she's creating graphics for the latest Cummins technology or creating color palettes for shoes that help people express themselves, Shavonn's work demonstrates that the most powerful transitions often begin with helping people see possibilities they hadn't imagined before.