Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AB, EMIA And Societe Generale Host The Impact And Blended Finance Conference

2025-05-05 02:00:53
(MENAFN- 3BL) Earlier this week, AB in partnership with the Emerging Markets Investors Alliance (EMIA) and Societe Generale hosted the Impact and Blended Finance Conference. Over the course of the day, we heard from key industry leaders, asset owners and multilateral institutions on key trends in blended finance, opportunities in the space, outcome bonds and debt-for-nature swaps.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here .

