Gold Prices Rise As Dollar Declines
Singapore: Gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.
Spot gold increased by 0.2% to $3,245.01 per ounce. US gold futures also rose by 0.3% to $3,252.00 per ounce.
The US dollar index fell by 0.1% against a basket of rival currencies, boosting the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies.
As for other precious metals, spot silver rose by 0.1% to $32.02 per ounce, while platinum fell by 0.5% to $954.88, and palladium slipped by 0.2% to $951.36.
