Gold Prices Rise As Dollar Declines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.



Spot gold increased by 0.2% to $3,245.01 per ounce. US gold futures also rose by 0.3% to $3,252.00 per ounce.



The US dollar index fell by 0.1% against a basket of rival currencies, boosting the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies.



As for other precious metals, spot silver rose by 0.1% to $32.02 per ounce, while platinum fell by 0.5% to $954.88, and palladium slipped by 0.2% to $951.36.



Turkiye's annual inflation eases slightly in April

Egypt announces 62.3 percent drop in Suez Canal revenues Oil falls more than $2 a barrel

Read Also