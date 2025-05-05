Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Rise As Dollar Declines

Gold Prices Rise As Dollar Declines


2025-05-05 02:00:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose on Monday as the US dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

Spot gold increased by 0.2% to $3,245.01 per ounce. US gold futures also rose by 0.3% to $3,252.00 per ounce.

The US dollar index fell by 0.1% against a basket of rival currencies, boosting the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose by 0.1% to $32.02 per ounce, while platinum fell by 0.5% to $954.88, and palladium slipped by 0.2% to $951.36.

Read Also
  • Turkiye's annual inflation eases slightly in April
  • Egypt announces 62.3 percent drop in Suez Canal revenues
  • Oil falls more than $2 a barrel

MENAFN05052025000063011010ID1109509631

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search