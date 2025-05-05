Fermented Fish Paste Prahok In Cambodia's Siem Reap Recognized As New GI Product

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phon Penh: Fermented fish paste "Prahok" in northwestern Cambodia's Siem Reap province was recognized as a new Geographical Indication (GI) product on Monday, said a joint press release.

Prahok is a key ingredient in Cambodian culinary traditions.

Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said the official recognition of Siem Reap Prahok as a GI product reflected efforts to protect and promote Cambodia's unique cultural assets through a strong intellectual property framework.

"This milestone not only safeguards traditional knowledge but also enhances the marketability and competitiveness of local products at both national and international levels," she said.

"The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to strengthening the GI system as a strategic instrument for inclusive economic growth and value-added trade," she added.

Siem Reap Prahok joined other iconic Cambodian GI products like Kampot pepper, Kampong Speu palm sugar, and Mondulkiri wild honey.

"Siem Reap Prahok symbolizes the linkage between our traditions and sustainable development, ensuring quality for consumers and bolstering the competitiveness of Cambodia's agricultural sector," said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

"As a newly recognized GI product, Siem Reap Prahok not only fosters economic growth but also protects traditional practices and the environment," he added.

Siem Reap Prahok is a vibrant celebration of Cambodia's culinary traditions, deeply rooted in the history of the Angkor Empire, where local ingredients and flavors were cherished.

With its GI status, Siem Reap Prahok will strengthen the livelihoods of local producers while enhancing Cambodia's visibility in the global market, allowing the world to appreciate its rich culinary heritage.

This achievement resulted from dedicated collaboration among key national institutions through a European Union (EU)-funded project.

"GIs are powerful tools for empowering smallholder producers, preserving traditions, and promoting responsible resource management, thus contributing to sustainable development," said Igor Driesmans, EU ambassador to Cambodia.

He added that GIs played a vital role in Europe, with over 3,500 registered, and the EU had supported the development of Cambodia's GI system for over a decade by providing capacity building and technical assistance.

Unlike a traditional trademark, a geographical indication emphasizes the origin of the product, as well as unique features, including its appearance, color, flavor, physical or chemical characteristics, or specific production process, thereby distinguishing it as a brand on the international market.