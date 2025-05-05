Endless Dreams Music Inks Major Distribution Deal With Roc Nation

Anthony Davidson (Co-owner of Endless Dreams Music) and Rel Carter

Endless Dreams King Asa and Pretty Blackkk capture a monumental moment with Rel Carter

Endless Dreams Music Partners with Roc Nation in Landmark Distribution Partnership, Signaling a New Era of Global Reach and Artistic Innovation.

In a landmark move that underscores over a decade of independent hustle and artist development, Endless Dreams Music has officially signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation, one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the industry.Founded in 2012, Endless Dreams Music has been a steady force in cultivating raw, authentic talent. Now, with this new partnership, the label is poised to bring its roster of breakout stars to a global audience."This has been a long time coming," said Anthony Davidson, co-owner of Endless Dreams."We're just getting started, and we're looking forward to showing the world the power of Endless Dreams talent."Leading the charge is Pretty Blackkk, the very first artist signed to the label back in 2012, who now celebrates this full-circle moment as a cornerstone of the label's success. Joining him in the spotlight are rising stars King Asa and Money The Bull, each bringing a unique voice and vision to the label's growing legacy."You've got dope talent that's ready to go to the next level," said Rel Carter, Director of Artist Relations at Roc Nation and nephew of hip-hop icon Jay-Z. His stamp of approval signals a major co-sign and positions Endless Dreams Music as a label to watch.With this new chapter, Endless Dreams Music is more committed than ever to its mission: turning dreams into legacies.About Endless Dreams Record Label:Endless Dreams is committed to supporting talented, diverse artists, providing a platform for them to reach global audiences. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Endless Dreams continues to elevate new voices in the music industry.

