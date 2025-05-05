Qatar Cancer Society, 'Hour And Hour' Organizes Health And Sports Event Under The Theme 'Window Of Hope'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of World Health Day, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and the Thyroid Cancer Awareness Campaign, the "Hour and Hour" program, in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, organized a special event titled“A Healthy and Aware Society” under the theme“Window of Hope”, held at Al Jiwan Hall in Al Dana Club.

The event commenced with the official reception of guests, followed by a welcoming speech marking the start of the program, then a blessed recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by reciter Mohamed Abdullah.

The segments continued with the national anthem of the State of Qatar, performed by students from Qatar Academy – Doha, followed by a military performance titled“In God's Safety” presented by the academy students, showcasing pride in national identity.

In his opening speech, H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Cancer Society, emphasized that organizing this event stems from the fruitful cooperation between the society and the "Hour and Hour" program, aiming to instill values of well-being and community solidarity, and to highlight the importance of health awareness as an effective tool in disease prevention, especially cancer.

He added,“Today's celebration of World Health Day, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and Thyroid Cancer Awareness highlights the society's commitment to spreading knowledge, promoting early detection, and supporting patients socially and psychologically in collaboration with all community institutions.” He continued,“At the Qatar Cancer Society, we believe that awareness work is only complete through joint efforts from both institutions and individuals to make the desired positive impact. The 'Window of Hope' event is a living model of such constructive collaboration.”

He concluded by thanking the "Hour and Hour" program for organizing the event, all partners and supporters, and everyone who contributed to its success.“We ask Allah to grant health and well-being to everyone and to preserve our beloved Qatar in peace and stability.”

CEO of the "Hour and Hour" program, Tamani Al Yafie emphasized the importance of reinforcing health awareness in the community and the vital role the program plays in promoting a culture of prevention and supporting cancer patients. She explained that choosing the theme“Window of Hope” reflects the program's vision of promoting physical and mental health within the community. She stated:“We believe that health is the gateway to creating hope and building a strong, cohesive society. The 'Window of Hope' event aims to open new paths for spreading health awareness, encouraging sport as a means for development and peace, and offering support to everyone facing health challenges, especially cancer patients.”



She added,“We have gathered today to deliver a message that our community can overcome difficulties through knowledge, hope, and collaborative action.”





Azla Al-Qahtani, Head of Culture and Identity in Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation, affirmed that the participation of Qatar Academy – Doha students stems from the Foundation's commitment to its vision of unlocking human potential through holistic education that connects knowledge, values, and community initiative. She emphasized that linking cultural heritage and national identity to universal human values forms a foundation in building a conscious and proactive student character.

Yara Darwish, Assistant Principal of Qatar Academy – Doha for Primary, part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, expressed her pride in the students' participation in this inspiring humanitarian experience, instilling compassion and responsibility in them and encouraging deeper, more conscious perspectives on life.

Jameela Al Shammari, the student supervisor, expressed her pride in what the students presented during the event, noting their enthusiasm and high engagement since preparations began. She highlighted that this participation not only raises awareness but also represents a significant step toward building a generation that understands its role.

The event included several segments, such as a folkloric performance titled“I am Qatari,” where Qatar Academy students showcased the Qatari heritage and national identity, followed by a Capoeira demonstration-an interactive Brazilian sport-enhancing the concept of physical fitness and the spirit of challenge.

Afterward, a special video about the“Window of Hope” initiative was shown, followed by a live musical performance by members of Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, reflecting the event's commitment to inclusive community engagement.

The event featured a discussion panel titled“A Healthy and Aware Society – Under the Theme of Window of Hope,” with the participation of Israa Ibrahim Al Abadi, Early Cancer Detection Specialist, Ministry of Health; Captain Khalifa Al Kubaisi, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya); Dr. Issa Al-Musallamani, Deputy Director of Aspire School; Dr. Zeina Rouhani, Hamad Medical Corporation; Mr. Khalid Al Mulla, Museum Guide at the 321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum; and Abdulaziz Al Jaber, Thyroid Cancer Survivor.

The panel explored the best ways to promote health awareness in society.

The event concluded with honoring participating and supporting figures and organizations, followed by a group photo.

Attendees then toured the accompanying exhibition, which highlighted the efforts of participating institutions in health, sports, and community awareness.

The event was attended by H E Dr. Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, along with several ambassadors and diplomats, including HE Foday Malang, Ambassador of Gambia; HE Mohamed Nasrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh; HE Isaac Mamudo Massamba, Ambassador of Mozambique; HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye; HE Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales, Ambassador of Uruguay; HE Marat Nuraliyev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan; HE Faisal Alawi, Ambassador of Ethiopia; HE Agim Mertizani, Chargé d'Affaires of North Macedonia; HE Ervin Hakoja, Chargé d'Affaires of Albania; Dr. Silvana Sosa Clavigo, spouse of the Ambassador of Uruguay; Rodica Grigoreta, spouse of the Ambassador of Moldova; Dr. Malika Khadjaeva, spouse of the Ambassador of Uzbekistan; Tomomi Miyashita, spouse of the Ambassador of Australia and Kristina Leparik, diplomat from North Macedonia

Also in attendance were Farhan Sheikh Al-Sayed, founder and patron of arts, fashion, and cultural diplomacy and founding member of the Executive Committee of the Doha Ambassadors Football Club, as well as Ahmed Abdullah, General Manager of Al Dana Club-the host of the event.