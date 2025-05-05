Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tourist Boats Capsize In China, Leaving 10 Dead

2025-05-05 02:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four tourist boats have capsized in southwestern China, leaving10 people dead, media reports said on Monday.

Another 70 individuals were hospitalised after strong winds caused the boats to capsize in a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou on Sunday.

The BBC quoted Chinese media as saying 84 people fell into the water. The incident occurred as China celebrated the week-long May Day holiday.

According to the Associated Press, the boats capsized after an abrupt rain and hail storm on the upper reaches of the Wu River,

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered care for the injured, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said. He also called for strengthening safety at tourist draws, public venues and residential communities.

