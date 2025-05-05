Kalsha Jawanan Team Wins Nuristan Futsal Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A 10-day futsal tournament featuring 12 teams has concluded in eastern Nuristan province, with the Kalsha Jawanan team emerging as champions.

According to a statement from the Nuristan Sports Department, the tournament was organized by the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) and began 10 days ago.

It wrapped up on Sunday with a final match between Kalsha Jawanan and Kata Jawanan.

Kalsha Jawanan secured a 2-0 victory in the final, clinching the championship trophy.

The event aimed to promote futsal in Nuristan, identify talented players for the provincial team, and offer entertainment opportunities for local youth.

