Abundance Studios® Launches Production On New Documentary Featuring Aerial Recovery's Global Mission

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abundance Studios® has officially begun production on its latest feature-length documentary, capturing the life-saving work of the nonprofit organization Aerial Recovery. Filming begins this week in Nashville, Tennessee, under the direction of Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton.

Aerial Recovery, founded by entrepreneur Britnie Turner and Special Forces veteran Jeremy Locke, trains and deploys Humanitarian Special Operators to respond effectively to both natural and man-made disasters, as well as to combat human trafficking worldwide. Comprised of veterans and first responders from its Heal the Heroes Initiative, Aerial Recovery has conducted more than 60 global missions, delivering critical rescue, relief, and recovery efforts in some of the world's most devastated and dangerous areas.

"Aerial Recovery is a shining example of service in action," said Nick Nanton. "Their veteran-led teams bring hope, structure, and life-saving aid to people when they need it most. It's an honor to help tell their story."

“This is more than a documentary. It's a message in a bottle to the ones who might not live to see next week. It's a campaign to reach the veteran or first responder sitting alone in the dark, believing the lie that they are no longer useful, that their best days are behind them, that the world wouldn't miss them if they disappeared. Aerial Recovery exists as the case study to prove them wrong, to show them what they're still capable of and how badly the world still needs them. Their mission isn't over; they have the opportunity to be repurposed, to start by being the hero in their own home, community and the world. Aerial Recovery is utilizing these incredible heroes on critical missions globally to save lives & stop evil,” said Britnie Turner

The Aerial Recovery documentary is the latest production from Abundance Studios®, whose mission is to produce uplifting, purpose-driven films that inspire action and create meaningful change.

The film is being produced by a distinguished group of Producers and Executive Producers, including: Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Dr. Wayne Pernell, Pat Ziemer, Kimberly Ku, Mike Lockwood, Julie Meates, Dr. Fred Rouse, Richard Tyler, Gary Marriage, Jr., George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Paul Peters, Ryan Chute, Bryan Gallinger, Kathleen Forrest, Craig Lack, Peter D'Arruda, Kerin Cagle, Gwen Medved, Susan Rucker, Ray Seggern, Suzanne Nakano, and Crank Astorino. Additional filming will continue throughout 2025, with a release date to be announced.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a film studio and producer collective committed to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action through heartening and inspirational media projects.

About Aerial Recovery

Aerial Recovery trains and deploys Veterans and First Responders as Humanitarian Special Operators to respond effectively to both natural and man-made disasters, as well as to combat human trafficking worldwide Their mission is to Save Lives and Stop Evil. To learn more, go to AerialRecovery



