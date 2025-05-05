Smokeslam Brings Major League Eating Competition To The River Announces Sizzling Lineup Of Interactive Live Fire Activations & All-Day Sampling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to visit SmokeSlam where competitive eating history will be established along the banks of the Mississippi," said Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating. "The greatest eaters in the world are prepared to tackle more than 200 pounds of premium pulled pork – grown men will weep, women will cheer, and barbecue fans the world over will rejoice."

SmokeSlam's centerpiece will be the continuous Live Fire Activations featuring 10 rotating pitmasters throughout the day, including Al Frugoni, Thyron Matthews, Logan Sandoval, Sunny Moody, Smoke 'n Magic, Grill Mates & Peg Leg Porker. This dynamic stage will be the exclusive sampling zone for general admission attendees, offering constantly changing flavors and techniques from morning until night.

In addition to live music from acts like Big & Rich featured on the Orion Financial Stage, carnival games and ferris wheel rides, and fireworks shows, all attendees can watch and learn from cooking demonstrations by BBQ luminaries including Rae Barker, John Lindsey, Grill Mates & Peg Leg Porker, Smoke 'n Magic, and Kirk Malzer. These sessions will reveal professional techniques, secret recipes, and insider tips from the masters of smoke and fire.

The SmokeSlam BBQ Bazaar will showcase artisanal BBQ products, specialty foods, and unique grilling accessories. Attendees can discover new flavors, meet creators, and take home the tools and ingredients to elevate their own backyard BBQ game.

The exclusive VIP experience has been elevated this year and will be hosted by Memphis' own BBQ royalty, Gina Neely, and features:



Quick Fire Questions with Melissa Cookston - An intimate panel featuring Netflix's BBQ Showdown cast members Thyron Matthews, Logan Sandoval, Jon Lindsey, and Rae Barker discussing the future of competition BBQ

Live Fire Action - Hosted by Erica Roby, including an exclusive view of the Major League Eating Pork Sliders competition streaming live in the VIP area

Meet & Eat - An exclusive Q&A session with Gina Neely featuring Tony Ramirez, Kirk Malzer, The Meathead Method, Sunny Moody, and Al Frugoni

The Smoke Slammer - A signature cocktail available exclusively to VIP ticket holders

Direct Sampling - Priority access to samples straight from the Live Fire demonstrations all weekend

VIP Lockers - Available for rent to store all your SmokeSlam purchases Trivia & Giveaways - Exclusive contests with BBQ-themed prizes throughout the weekend

SmokeSlam is also proud to announce this year's sponsors include McCormicks and Peg Leg Porker, White Claw, Cayman Jack, Ducks Unlimited, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

"Smokeslam promises to be the must-attend event for BBQ enthusiasts, foodies, music lovers, and anyone who appreciates the art of live-fire cooking. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the best in BBQ from across the nation," said Patrick Galphin, Director of Team Relations and Competition, Smokeslam.

The festival also promises an unforgettable three-day music experience with incredible musical guests performing on the Main Stage sponsored by ZYN:



Thursday : Headliner Shane Smith and The Saints, with performances by Waylon Wyatt and Mark Edgar Stuart

Friday : Headliner The Revivalists with performances by Southern Avenue, The MDs, and Jombi Saturday : Country music giants Big & Rich close out the festival, with supporting acts Neon Mooners and Cyrena Wages

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit . You can also find us on Instagram and Facebook .

About Smokeslam

Smokeslam is the World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown, attracting teams from all over the country competing for the largest purse in barbecue history. Smokeslam is more than a barbecue competition; it is a complete experience, bringing live music and barbecue together at Tom Lee Park on the banks of the great Mississippi River in Memphis, TN in May. Produced by Mempho Presents, Smokeslam takes the experience of BBQ to a whole new level. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

+1 213-200-9638

SOURCE SmokeSlam