New Informational Kiosk Installed Along East Tennessee Crossing Byway In White Pine, TN

WHITE PINE, Tenn., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers along the scenic East Tennessee Crossing Byway now have a new place to pause, learn, and connect with local history, thanks to the installation of a new informational kiosk in White Pine, Tennessee.

Located along the Byway near White Pine Town Hall, the kiosk offers visitors a window into the rich cultural and natural heritage of the region. The East Tennessee Crossing Byway, a designated National Scenic Byway, stretches from the Cumberland Gap to the Cherokee National Forest, crossing paths with centuries of Appalachian history, Native American trails, and Revolutionary War routes.

"This kiosk helps tell the story of White Pine's place along the Byway-its railroad roots, its natural beauty, and the generations of people who have lived and traveled through this landscape," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, one of the project's local organizers.

The kiosk features interpretive panels with maps, photographs, and historical narratives, offering insight into key points of interest in and around White Pine. Topics include early settlement, the development of regional transportation routes, and the area's role in Appalachian commerce and culture.

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration between the East Tennessee Crossing Byway Steering Committee, Town of White Pine, and support from the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Scenic Byways Program.

"This project is part of a larger effort to enhance the visitor experience along the entire Byway," said Lauren Hurdle, "It not only adds value for tourists but also fosters a deeper appreciation of our shared heritage among locals."

The kiosk is open year-round and free to the public. Travelers are encouraged to stop, explore, and continue their journey with a better understanding of the story behind the road they are traveling.

For more information, visit easttennesseecrossingbyway .

Contact:

Julie Graham

Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council

865-585-0811

[email protected]

9lakeseasttn

SOURCE Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council

