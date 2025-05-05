Lexipol And University Of Virginia Expand Strategic Partnership To Advance Research-Driven Outcomes In Public Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership will pioneer a new model that bridges research, education and operational excellence in the field of public safety.

DALLAS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lexipol , the leader in solutions that enhance performance excellence in public safety, announced a new development in its collaboration with the University of Virginia (UVA), one of the nation's top public universities, to strengthen public safety through research, education and risk mitigation. The partnership specifically connects Lexipol and UVA's Center for Public Safety and Justice (“the Center”).

In leveraging Lexipol's operational expertise and widespread industry relationships, and the University of Virginia's academic rigor, this alliance will drive meaningful improvements in leadership, wellness and risk management across law enforcement and other areas of public safety.

Key to the partnership: bringing together law enforcement experts, risk management experts and academic stakeholders to provide insights into emerging trends and inform the direction of future research studies and risk mitigation initiatives.

“This is a visionary alliance that reflects our shared commitment to elevating public safety practices through data-informed innovation,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan.“By aligning our expertise, we can create pathways for the development of tomorrow's public safety leaders.”

The Center and Lexipol will primarily work together in three key areas:



Research : Joint studies will explore emerging trends in public safety, including officer wellness and organizational risk management. Research from these studies will inform the development of policy, training and wellness initiatives that can be deployed in the field to reduce risk and drive measurable improvements in safety outcomes.

Education : The partnership will expand access to professional learning by integrating Lexipol's training content into academic credit pathways at UVA. New courses and tiered certifications will incentivize continuing education and professional growth for public safety personnel. Networking and Thought Leadership : Using Lexipol's broad reach within public safety agencies, risk pools and industry associations, the two organizations will forge connections across their networks and provide the UVA academic community with broader platforms for research and publication.



“This collaboration reflects our shared belief that strong communities start with strong public safety institutions,” said Marvin“Ben” Haiman, Executive Director of the Center.“Together, we're demonstrating the impact of the combination of academic insights, field knowledge and deep industry expertise to advance the public safety profession.”

To learn more about Lexipol's innovative public safety initiatives, visit . For more information on the Center, visit .

